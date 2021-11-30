First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in American Electric Power by 30.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in American Electric Power by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in American Electric Power by 169.2% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 29.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.71. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

