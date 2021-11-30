First Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for about 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 304,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

XEL stock opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

