First Pacific Financial Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial owned approximately 0.77% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $28.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.