FortKnoxster 24 Hour Volume Reaches $926,229.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $19.12 million and $926,229.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.00242610 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00088926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

