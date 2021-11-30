Fractal Reaches One Day Volume of $1.17 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Fractal has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $5.45 million and $1.17 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00065091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00094099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.61 or 0.07973639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,359.87 or 1.00167819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

