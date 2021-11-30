Game.com Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Game.com has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Game.com has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $131,603.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00045078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.92 or 0.00245251 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

