GAMEE (GMEE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.30 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. GAMEE has a market cap of $55.79 million and $3.30 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00095620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.93 or 0.08176354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,950.77 or 0.99819242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021994 BTC.

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

