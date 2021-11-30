Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $56.41 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,312,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America comprises approximately 1.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.85% of Liberty Latin America worth $56,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LILA. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 181,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 158,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 594.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150,054 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after buying an additional 99,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

