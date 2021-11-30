GET Protocol Trading Down 5.7% This Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.86 million and approximately $268,853.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00004281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00045087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00239985 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00088929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

