GoByte Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $278,963.66 and approximately $197.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

