Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

GDP stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $330.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 131.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $42,285,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock valued at $52,845,620. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 67,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

