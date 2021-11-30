Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0524 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $264.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.19 or 0.00369352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

