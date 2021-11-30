Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.63.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.