HC Wainwright Lowers Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Price Target to $2.20

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.40 to $2.20 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 244.40% from the company’s current price.

FURY stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.28. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

