Head-To-Head Survey: Janel (JANL) vs. Its Competitors

Janel (OTCMKTS: JANL) is one of 220 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Janel to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Janel and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $82.43 million -$1.73 million 9.13 Janel Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 67.67

Janel’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Janel. Janel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 2.02% 17.87% 3.43% Janel Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Janel has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel’s competitors have a beta of 2.95, indicating that their average stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Janel and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Janel Competitors 1198 6027 11262 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.07%. Given Janel’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Janel has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Janel competitors beat Janel on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Janel

Janel Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Global Logistics Services, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Global Logistics Services provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment provides manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

