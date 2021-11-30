Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 84,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.