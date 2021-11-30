Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires 4,840 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.7% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $254.83 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.60. The company has a market cap of $243.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

