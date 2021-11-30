Helmet.insure 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $273,691.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and $273,691.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,324,565 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

