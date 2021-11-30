Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 2.02. Hess has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

