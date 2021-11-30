Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,536,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

