HyperDAO (HDAO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.43 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $69.28 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 715.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00236713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00089014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

