ImageCash (IMGC) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 24% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, ImageCash has traded 66.8% higher against the dollar. ImageCash has a market cap of $15,203.47 and $73.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00066584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00095634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,662.92 or 0.08183419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,276.28 or 1.00519769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00022013 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

