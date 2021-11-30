Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) vs. Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Head to Head Comparison

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Information Services Group and Bowman Consulting Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $249.13 million 1.62 $2.76 million $0.27 30.56 Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Information Services Group and Bowman Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Information Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.15%. Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.20%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Information Services Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Information Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 4.88% 17.53% 7.20% Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Information Services Group beats Bowman Consulting Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

