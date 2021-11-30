Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,366,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,414,599 shares during the period. Infosys comprises about 10.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Infosys worth $297,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 5.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Infosys by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

