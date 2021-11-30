Insider Buying: Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Buys 11,817 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Rubertis Francesco De purchased 11,817 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $134,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rubertis Francesco De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Rubertis Francesco De acquired 56,706 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $663,460.20.

CNTA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 214,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,875. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

