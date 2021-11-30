Insured Finance (INFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,024.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $4,024.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,915,093 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

