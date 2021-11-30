Interwest Venture Management Co. Buys New Stake in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA)

Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,416,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,000. Sera Prognostics comprises approximately 11.1% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned approximately 8.25% of Sera Prognostics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Sera Prognostics Inc has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sera Prognostics Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sera Prognostics Profile
Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.