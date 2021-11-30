Interwest Venture Management Co. Buys New Stake in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA)

Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,416,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,000. Sera Prognostics comprises approximately 11.1% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned approximately 8.25% of Sera Prognostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Sera Prognostics Inc has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sera Prognostics Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SERA shares. Citigroup began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Sera Prognostics Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.