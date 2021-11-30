Interwest Venture Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Interwest Venture Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Glaukos accounts for approximately 7.0% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned approximately 0.75% of Glaukos worth $16,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 1,159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 184,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GKOS opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 1.66. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology.

