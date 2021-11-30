Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.3% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Intuit were worth $58,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $694.66 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.13 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $595.01 and a 200-day moving average of $537.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.89, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,704 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,859 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

