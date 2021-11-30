Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 97,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,082. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKQ. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

