Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,419,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,091 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 18.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,651,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVTA opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 12.08. Invitae has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

