IoTeX (IOTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $76.02 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $76.02 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.67 or 0.00371473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.00242610 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00088926 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

