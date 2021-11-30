iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

