iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.07.

