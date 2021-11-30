iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stake Boosted by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

ITOT opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.05. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $82.28 and a 12-month high of $107.96.

