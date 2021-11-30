iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,009 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 173,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.