iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) is RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,637 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up about 37.9% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $192,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWV. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,570,000. Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 90,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWV opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.80.

