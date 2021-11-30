iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Holdings Raised by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 3.1% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:MTUM opened at $187.89 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.