iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.56

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.56 and last traded at $70.77, with a volume of 63461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.00.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.