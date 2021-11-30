iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $304.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

