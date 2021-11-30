iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Decreased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 23.6% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Pacific Financial owned 0.54% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $44,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,019,000 after acquiring an additional 206,402 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 447,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 220,281 shares during the period.

OEF opened at $215.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.40 and a 200 day moving average of $201.92. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $164.85 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

