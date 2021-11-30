iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

IVV opened at $464.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

