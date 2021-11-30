iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

