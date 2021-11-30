John Wiley & Sons (JW.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $488.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of JW.B stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 53.49%.

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

