Kemacoin (KEMA) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $26,951.41 and approximately $7.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00054988 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000740 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.