Kleros Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $67.23 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kleros has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.30 or 0.00747184 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

