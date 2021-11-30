Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.23 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Knowles has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,156,870 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

