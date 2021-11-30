KZ Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $5,566.38 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $5,566.38 and $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 10% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011821 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00218182 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.88 or 0.00590230 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001102 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.