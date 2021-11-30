Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of T opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $170.57 billion, a PE ratio of 199.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

