Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.3% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $141,644,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

